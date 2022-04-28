EasyJet Adds More UK-Greek Island Routes

UK-based easyJet plans to launch seven new routes from UK airports this summer, including six connecting to Greek islands.

“The new routes now mean easyJet operates more seats to the Greek islands from the UK than any other airline,” the carrier noted in a statement.

From June 30, easyJet will launch service from Edinburgh (EDI) to two Greek islands: Corfu (CFU) and Kefalonia (EFL). Both routes will be operated 2X-weekly.

The carrier will begin 2X-weekly service between Glasgow (GLA) and the Greek airport of Chania (CHQ) on Crete from June 29. Flights between Liverpool (LPL) and Greek island Kos (KGS) will start July 3, to be operated 1X-weekly.

A London Luton (LTN)-EFL route will be operated 2X-weekly from June 30. EasyJet will launch 2X-weekly service between Manchester (MAN) and CHQ from June 28.

In addition to the Greek island routes, the airline will commence 2X-weekly service between Birmingham (BHX), England, and Nantes (NTE), France, from June 27.