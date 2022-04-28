Route Analysis: Kuwait-Manchester

Kuwait Airways has confirmed that flights from Kuwait International (KWI) to Manchester (MAN) in the UK will launch on May 1, becoming the sole nonstop service between the destinations.

As reported by Routes, the airline previously scheduled two flights per week but now intends to fly the 4,843-km route 3X-weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Operations will start on May 1 with Airbus A320neos.

Figures provided by Sabre Market Intelligence show that O&D traffic between Manchester and Kuwait totaled about 23,800 passengers in 2019, but Manchester Airport believes about 49,000 people from across its catchment area currently travel indirectly to Kuwait. These are predominantly a mix of travelers visiting family and friends and businesses that trade in the Middle East.

A further 800,000 people from across the north of England also travel to a range of Kuwait Airways’ onward destinations that are not currently served from MAN, the airport has estimated. They include Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi and Manila.

In addition, the new route is expected to be popular with students as about 2,960 Kuwaiti nationals are studying across Manchester’s catchment area.

“Manchester as a destination is of great importance to Kuwait Airways’ customers,” the airline’s CEO Maen Razouqi said. “The selection came after an increased demand for it as a distinct destination for tourists, especially in the summer season, which is expected to witness an unprecedented boom in the tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors.”

Kuwait Airways currently serves one other destination in the UK, flying 12X-weekly to London Heathrow (LHR) using Boeing 777-300ERs. British Airways also operates LHR-KWI daily.

As reported by Routes, Jazeera Airways has also secured slots at Manchester for the summer 2022 season but the Kuwait-based carrier is yet to confirm plans to launch a route to the city.

KWI-MAN