Frontier Airlines To Launch New Caribbean Routes From Tampa

ULCC Frontier Airlines plans to launch four Caribbean routes from Tampa (TPA) in Florida in late June and early July.

The Denver (DEN)-based airline will open service between TPA and San Juan (SJU) in Puerto Rico from June 23. The route, to be operated daily, will be the airline’s 14th route connecting the US territory to the US mainland.

From June 24, Frontier will launch 2X-weekly service between TPA and Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica. From June 30, the carrier will commence 2X-weekly flights between TPA and Santo Domingo (SDQ) in the Dominican Republic. From July 2, it will add 1X-weekly service between TPA and Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic.

Frontier is an all-Airbus A320 family aircraft operator.

“We will now offer more nonstop flights from Tampa to destinations in Latin America than any other carrier,” Frontier senior VP-commercial Daniel Shurz said. “The new service to San Juan will provide robust options for those heading to Puerto Rico to visit friends and family or to enjoy the island’s beautiful beaches and warm hospitality.”

Frontier international sales manager Alfredo Gonzalez added: “With the addition of this new daily service to Tampa, we now fly to 11 destinations in the US and Caribbean from San Juan. The new service will provide easy access for Puerto Ricans to fly nonstop to Tampa, a highly sought-after vacation destination, or visit friends and relatives who reside in the greater central Florida area. The new route is expected to attract thousands of additional visitors to Puerto Rico as well.”