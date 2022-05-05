Airline In Focus: SAS

With a large reliance on its international network, SAS was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in the process of rebuilding. With a new CEO at the helm, the airline has grown its seat capacity by 187% this week from the corresponding period of 2021, and now ranks as the world's 39th largest airline by total capacity, according to CAPA.

SAS CEO Anko van der Werff will be speaking at Routes Europe 2022, which takes place in Bergen, Norway from 18-20 May 2022.