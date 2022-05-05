Aha! Adds Route To California’s Sonoma County Wine Country

Aha!, the independent airline brand started by US regional ExpressJet in October 2021, will add Santa Rosa (STS) in California to its network in July.

The new point appears to be a replacement for Humboldt County (ACV), a California destination that has been dropped from aha!’s roster. As with all of the carrier’s routes, STS will be served from Reno-Tahoe (RNO) in Nevada using 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft. Aha! will open 2X-weekly service between RNO and STS from July 14.

In a statement, ExpressJet called Santa Rosa the “urban heart” of Sonoma County wine country.

The new route fits with the aha! concept of operating short-haul routes to/from RNO, a resort destination attractive for long-weekend getaways—the 57-min. route will be flown on Thursdays and Sundays. Both ends of the route can be viewed as weekend-getaway destinations.

STS will be aha!’s fifth California destination—it previously had served five when ACV was operated to—and 10th overall.

"Reno has been a long requested and sought-after market from STS, and we are looking forward to a great partnership connecting these two great destinations," STS manager Jon Stout said.

"We are excited to provide Sonoma County residents the opportunity to take short, spontaneous trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of airport layovers or driving," Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit, said. "Travelers from Reno can use Santa Rosa as a jumping off point for all there is to see, do, eat, drink and explore in California’s wine country.”