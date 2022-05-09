Jetstar To Link Melbourne And Gold Coast From Canberra

Qantas LCC subsidiary Jetstar will add two new domestic routes from the Australian capital city of Canberra (CBR) later this year.

The carrier entered the CBR market in December 2021 with flights to Brisbane (BNE). From July 1, the airline will operate daily service between CBR and Melbourne (MEL). From Sept. 16, Jetstar will commence 4X-weekly flights between CBR and Gold Coast (OOL).

The routes will be flown with Airbus A320 family aircraft.

“This marks the first time Jetstar has flown these routes and follows the successful launch of Brisbane-Canberra flights in December, which continues to be a popular route in both directions,” Jetstar said in a statement.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans added: “We’re excited to add an additional two routes into Canberra, following the success of our Brisbane-Canberra flights, which took off only a few months ago. The Canberra region has a huge amount to offer visitors with blockbuster exhibitions and world-class museums and galleries, as well as lots of activities for school groups.”

Evans said Canberra “is also the gateway to Thredbo, one of Australia’s most sought-after ski and mountain-biking destinations, which will be popular with Melburnians.”