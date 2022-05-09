Breeze Airways To Enter Provo, Utah Market

One-year-old US startup Breeze Airways will launch service from Provo (PVU) in Utah in August, and plans to be flying five routes from the airport by November.

PVU is located about 45 mi. from Salt Lake City (SLC), where Breeze has its headquarters but does not fly from. The PVU routes will mark Breeze’s first services from Utah. The carrier conducts crew training in the Salt Lake City area.

From Aug. 4, Breeze will open daily nonstop service between PVU and San Francisco (SFO) and daily one-stop, no-aircraft-change service between PVU and San Bernardino (SBD) in California. Both routes will be operated with Embraer E190/E195 aircraft.

From Oct. 5, Breeze will launch daily nonstop service between PVU and Las Vegas (LAS) and daily one-stop, no-aircraft-change flights between PVU and Westchester County (HPN) in New York. From Nov. 2, the carrier will launch daily nonstop service between PVU and Los Angeles (LAX). Those three routes will be operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Breeze, founded by Azul Brazilian Airlines and JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman, will begin service from HPN—located about 35 mi. north of New York Kennedy (JFK)—in June. PVU is the fourth western US airport to which the carrier will fly from HPN. It previously announced service to both LAS and LAX from HPN from September. In November, Breeze will commence service between HPN and SFO.

Those transcontinental routes will be operated with A220-300 aircraft. Breeze this year is slated to take delivery of the first 14 of the 80 A320s it has on order. Breeze’s initial A220s will be configured with 126 seats, while later deliveries will have 137 seats.

“It’s been the question on everyone’s lips since we first opened our headquarters: when are you flying from Utah?” Neeleman said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue growing and hiring from here and now flying from Utah too. The beautiful, newly renovated Provo Airport will give our [passengers] an easy way to travel to both coasts.”