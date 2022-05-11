Lynx Air Expands From Halifax And St. John’s

Lynx Air, the Canadian startup which began commercial operations in April, is expanding its network from two destinations in the country.

The ULCC is adding flights from Halifax (YHZ) in Nova Scotia and St. John’s International (YYT) in Newfoundland and Labrador. Both airports have secured new connections to Edmonton (YEG) and Calgary (YYC).

From July 14, Lynx will commence five through-flights a week each way from Calgary to Halifax. On July 30, two through-flights a week each way will start from Edmonton to Halifax. The services will operate via Toronto Pearson (YYZ) or Hamilton (YHM).

At St. John’s, from July 14 the carrier plans to offer a daily flight to Toronto and will start five through-flights a week from Edmonton, via Toronto. On July 16, Lynx will also start operating two through-flights flights a week from Calgary.

Following the additions, Lynx will be flying a total of 14 flights a week in and out of both Halifax and St. John’s, offering more than 2,600 seats per week from each airport.

Lynx tickets are on sale now for 10 destinations across Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, St. John's, Toronto Pearson, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg.

The airline operates a fleet of three Boeing 737-8 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.