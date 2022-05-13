Fiji Airways To Add Back Service To South Australia

Fiji Airways will resume service to Adelaide (ADL) from July 4, marking the fourth Australian city to return to the carrier’s network.

Fiji Airways restarted 2X-daily Fiji (NAN)-Sydney (SYD) service on Dec. 1, 2021, when Fiji’s COVID-19 border restrictions were relaxed. The carrier later resumed flights from NAN to Brisbane (BNE) and Melbourne (MEL), each now served 1X-daily.

The NAN-ADL route will be operated 2X-weekly. “Diversifying the Australian market has been a goal of Fiji Airways since Fiji borders opened on Dec. 1, 2021, as so many Australians continue to choose to fly to Fiji,” the airline said in a statement, adding: “The vast majority of tourists to Fiji arrive from Australian airports, so the resumption of this service will be good news for travelers and the sizable Fijian community living in South Australia.”

“We know there is significant pent-up demand for South Australians wanting to head overseas again, and Fiji Airways has recognized the strength of our market,” ADL MD Brenton Cox said. “Fiji has always been a hugely popular destination with South Australian travelers and it’s great to see the reintroduction of routes as the COVID recovery continues.”