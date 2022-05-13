Air France-KLM And IndiGo Commence Codeshare Pact

Air France-KLM and IndiGo said they have gained relevant regulatory approval for their new codeshare relationship first announced in December 2021, and have implemented codeshares that will eventually give Air France-KLM passengers access to 30 destinations across India.

The airlines said the accord opens a “number of round-trip combinations for both business and leisure purposes. [Passengers] will be able to fly to the destination of their choice with one single booking.”

Air France serves four cities in India, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to Bengaluru (BLR), Chennai (MAA), Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM). KLM serves those four Indian cities from Amsterdam (AMS).

“We are very proud at Air France-KLM to be the first major European airline group to initiate cooperation with IndiGo,” Air France-KLM executive VP of commercial sales Henri de Peyrelongue said. “This codeshare agreement will allow us to increase our local footprint and to improve connectivity between India–one of the fastest growing markets–and the rest of the world, via our Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol hubs. For our customers this means an enhanced network with as many as 30 new destinations in India, as well as increased roundtrip possibilities for both business and leisure travel.”

IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar added: “This codeshare is in line with our mission to provide air connectivity and affordable fares across India and to international destinations. As this summer sees a huge interest in international travel after a hiatus of two years, the codeshare will extend our on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience across 30 incredible Indian destinations to Air France-KLM customers.”