Wizz Air Seeks AOC For New Malta Subsidiary

ULCC Wizz Air plans to open a subsidiary carrier in Malta that is targeting an October 2022 launch.

Hungary-based Wizz said it has submitted an application to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for an air operator’s certificate (AOC) for “Wizz Air Malta.” It has also submitted an application to the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (CAD) for an operating license (OL).

“Subject to confirmation of its AOC and OL from the EASA and CAD, Wizz Air Malta may begin operations in October 2022 with Malta-registered aircraft,” Wizz said in a statement.

Wizz already has subsidiaries in the UK (Wizz Air UK) and the UAE (Wizz Air Abu Dhabi).

“Wizz Air is constantly evaluating the structure of its business and exploring options to establish new AOCs and bases in Europe and beyond,” CEO József Váradi said in a statement. “The successful establishment of Wizz Air Malta later this year will help to reinforce our strong position and support our expansion plans in Europe.”