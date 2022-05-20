Press Release: Routes Europe officially handed over to 2023 host – Lodz Airport Central Poland

Routes Europe, which brings together decision makers from airlines, airports and destinations to define the region’s route networks, is heading to Lodz in 2023.

As the 2022 edition of the event drew to a close, Avinor handed over the hosting responsibilities of the event to Lodz Airport Central Poland.

With thousands of historical buildings and factories, together with creative modern energy and vibrant nightlife, Łódź was included in the "Best of the World 2022" list by National Geographic Traveller. As the main stage for Europe’s leading airline decision makers, Routes Europe will provide a platform for Lodz to raise awareness and demonstrate the significant market opportunity that Central Poland offers to Europe’s leading and fastest-growing airlines.

By consistently uniting decision-makers from the European route development community, Routes Europe has made a real impact on the region's air services - over half of the region’s new routes are connected to meetings at the event. VPs and Heads of Network Planning from 90 of Europe’s leading carriers are expected to attend the event in Lodz.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “With the infrastructure and capacity for two million passengers annually, the airport offers substantial opportunities for the European route development community. I am confident Routes Europe will stimulate significant growth in air connectivity and shine a spotlight on Central Poland.”

Anna Midera Ph.D., President of the Board and CEO of Lodz Airport, said “Routes Europe is the event of the same rank as the UEFA European Championship or the EXPO Exhibition. I am proud of the fact that Lodz and our airport will host such a prestigious event. We are inviting the whole aviation world to Lodz to show everyone that Lodz is the great city in the heart of an economically strong region – a destination worth visiting for work and business as well as for city breaks.”

Routes Europe will take place on 9-11 May 2023 in Lodz, Poland.