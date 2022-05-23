Virgin Atlantic Set To Resume Heathrow-Cape Town Service

Virgin Atlantic will resume flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Cape Town (CPT) in South Africa in November.

The route will be operated daily with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft configured with 258 seats, including 31 in business class.

“With demand for travel ever-increasing, sunseekers can take full advantage of the beautiful destination with easier access than ever before,” Virgin said in a statement. “Known not only for its natural beauty, but rich culture and heritage too, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this much-loved destination.”

Virgin Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen added: “Although a little later than we’d have liked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the [resumption of the Cape Town route] reflects the fact that travel is recovering and global demand for holidays to sunny, premium destinations is returning at pace. We’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travelers on this route who will rightly be taking advantage of the winter sun, exploring the world-renowned wine regions and soaking up the rich culture this incredible country has to offer.”

Sales for the route have been opened by the UK airline.