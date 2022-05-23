Virgin Atlantic Set To Resume Heathrow-Cape Town Service
The carrier is anticipating leisure passengers flying on the route.
Virgin Atlantic will resume flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Cape Town (CPT) in South Africa in November.
The route will be operated daily with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft configured with 258 seats, including 31 in business class.
“With demand for travel ever-increasing, sunseekers can take full advantage of the beautiful destination with easier access than ever before,” Virgin said in a statement. “Known not only for its natural beauty, but rich culture and heritage too, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this much-loved destination.”
Virgin Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen added: “Although a little later than we’d have liked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the [resumption of the Cape Town route] reflects the fact that travel is recovering and global demand for holidays to sunny, premium destinations is returning at pace. We’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travelers on this route who will rightly be taking advantage of the winter sun, exploring the world-renowned wine regions and soaking up the rich culture this incredible country has to offer.”
Sales for the route have been opened by the UK airline.