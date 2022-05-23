Austrian Airlines Restores Los Angeles Service

Austrian Airlines has restarted service between Vienna (VIE) and Los Angeles (LAX).

The route will be flown 5X-weekly with a Boeing 777 aircraft. In July, frequencies on the route will rise to 6X-weekly. Flight duration is 12 hr. 30 min.

The service is seasonal, operating until mid-October. The Star Alliance member has already resumed service to US airports Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Newark (EWR) in New Jersey, New York Kennedy (JFK) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

“We are already very well represented in the east of the USA,” says Austrian Chief Commercial Officer Michael Trestl. “We are very happy to offer nonstop flights to the West Coast again with our route to Los Angeles. The million-strong metropolis of Los Angeles is a popular holiday destination for many Austrians and a hub for connections with our [Star Alliance] partners.”

Vienna International Airport CEO Julian Jager added: “With our new destination [LAX], we are expecting a balanced amount of local and transfer passengers, who will connect in Vienna. . . . Los Angeles is a great city and the perfect starting point to travel [along] the

West Coast of the USA. Flights to the United States are generally very popular and I am pleased that after two years of the pandemic, the flight schedule is now being expanded again.”

The airline will operate more than 30 weekly flights from VIE to the US this summer.

Trestl says the Austrian flag carrier is “hitting the ground running” as it restores its network, and the airline anticipates a strong summer: “After two years of COVID-related restrictions, we are taking off again into a very well-booked summer with an extended European route network, as well as attractive overseas connections with increased frequencies.”