Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 23, 2022)

May 23

Spanish LCC Vueling is opening two new routes from London Gatwick (LGW). The carrier, owned by International Airlines Group, will launch flights to Jerez (XRY) in Spain from July 1 and Genoa (GOA) in Italy from July 3. Frequencies will be 2X-weekly and 3X-weekly respectively. “Vueling has scheduled a total of 113 destinations in 31 countries until Oct. 29, 2022, reaching a very similar level of operations to 2019,” said Carolyn Prowse, chief customer, strategy and network officer. “We are very excited to see a progressive development of business this year and to keep expanding the airline’s offering across Europe.”

Delta Air Lines and Greek carrier SKY Express have announced an interline agreement. Effective May 19, Delta customers flying from Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS) and New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) to Athens (ATH) in Greece will then be able connect to 34 points across Greece and Cyprus operated by Sky Express. Destinations available to Delta customers from the US include Crete, Mykonos and Santorini. “Greece is one of the most sought-after destinations this summer for American travelers. And with trade and tourism flows increasing between our countries, Delta’s partnership with Sky Express gives our customers more versatility when it comes to planning the perfect Greek getaway,” says Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s senior vice president of alliances.

UK regional carrier Eastern Airways has launched service to Jersey (JER) in the Channel Islands, commencing with direct flights on May 21 from both Humberside (HUY) and Teesside (MME) in England. The seasonal routes will operate weekly on Saturdays through late September.

Vistara has inaugurated direct daily flights between Delhi (DEL) and Coimbatore (CJB), which serves the industrial cities of Coimbatore and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, India. The airline will also start daily direct service on the Mumbai (BOM)-Coimbatore route starting May 27, and double daily flights on Bengaluru (BLR)-Coimbatore starting June 3. “With Coimbatore emerging as a key hub for trade and commerce besides being a preferred tourist destination, it’s a city that the discerning travelers are increasingly flying to,” Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said.

Air Canada has launched flights between Montreal (YUL) and San Diego (SAN). The nonstop service will be 3X-weekly during the peak summer travel season. The airline also serves San Diego from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR), which resumed in March 2022 and August 2021, respectively.