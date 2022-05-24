JetBlue, Qatar Airways To Further Expand Codeshare Partnership

JetBlue has applied to deepen its codeshare arrangement with Qatar Airways to cover an additional 20 destinations in the Gulf carrier’s network.

The two airlines announced in April that they planned to expand the depth and breadth of their existing partnership to include more codesharing, enhanced loyalty benefits and refinements to flight schedules to offer better connections.

Now, an application has been filed with the US Transportation Department (DOT) for JetBlue to display is B6 code on Qatar Airways flights from the US to 20 more points in the oneworld alliance member’s network across nine non-Open Skies countries.

The New York-based carrier already has blanket authorization to display Qatar Airways’ QR code on domestic JetBlue flights in the US, as well as between points in the US and third countries.

Qatar’s flag carrier also has authorization to display the B6 code on routes between the US, Qatar and beyond, and has previously provided a blanket 30-day notice of its intent to display JetBlue's code on flights between the US and points in Open Skies countries.

The latest request seeks to add JetBlue’s code on flights between the US and the 20 destinations in nine countries that do not have Open Skies agreements with the US.

The points are: Alexandria (HBE), Cairo (CAI), Cape Town (CPT), Cebu (CEB), Clark (CRK), Da Nang (DAD), Davao (DVO), Djibouti (JIB), Durban (DUR), Hanoi (HAN), Harare (HRE), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Hong Kong (HKG), Johannesburg (JNB), Kathmandu (KTM), Khartoum (KRT), Luanda (LAD), Luxor (LXR), Manila (MNL) and Maputo (MPM).

A statement to the DOT to support the application said: “JetBlue… requires supplemental exemption authority to fully implement the JetBlue-Qatar Airways codeshare agreement and maximize its flexibility to provide global codeshare services.”

JetBlue and Qatar Airways have partnered since 2011 and in April 2022 said they planned to introduce a series of enhancements aimed and improving connectivity.

Speaking at the time, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “Both airlines have a strong commitment to excellence in customer experience and innovation, ensuring this closer relationship is a very positive step for our joint customers.”

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes added that Qatar Airways was on track to be its largest internationally based partner.