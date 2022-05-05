Press Release: Aviation leaders to explore future of route development at Routes Asia 2022

Taking place from 6–8 June 2022 in Da Nang, Vietnam, Routes Asia 2022 will see attendance from leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and other industry stakeholders who will come together to develop network strategies and ensure future air service development across Asia Pacific; and the Routes Asia conference programme will unite C-suite executives and senior decision makers whose expertise will inform critical business decision-making and provide expert advice to attendees.

Over three business days, the conference programme will feature CEO keynote interviews, panel discussions, exclusive airline briefings and an industry-leading masterclass to provide unmatched knowledge and insight to the region’s aviation community.

Speakers confirmed to take part in the programme include:

Le Hong Ha, President & CEO, Vietnam Airlines

Majid Khan, Vice President, Istanbul Airport

Tara Naidu, Chief of Commercial, Air India Express

Chin Leong Teo, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero), Fukuoka International Airport

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia Pacific

Jay L Lingeswara, Director, Commercial (Strategy, Planning & International), VietJet Air

This year’s conference programme will address the key air service development issues driving change within the industry, exploring the future of route development across Asia Pacific in the new post-pandemic era. Topics will include:

State of the market – Regulatory focus

Keynote Address – Accelerating the recovery

Tourism rebound – Future travel trends

Airport and airline recovery strategies

Meeting aviation demand – What are the new trends in Asia Pacific?

Renowned for being the region's leading aviation forum, Routes Asia 2022 will welcome delegates from some of the biggest carriers across Asia Pacific and around the world. 80 airlines are confirmed to attend, including China Southern Airlines, IndiGo, Lufthansa Group, Qantas, Air China, AirAsia Group, Lion Air, Singapore Airlines, Air India and British Airways among others.

All confirmed attendees can be found on the official event attendee list.

Why Da Nang?

Located on the East Sea and acting as the gateway of the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC), Da Nang has the potential to become an integral part of the global supply and production chain.

Da Nang is also the focal point of three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Hue Citadel, Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. Internationally, Da Nang is a vital gateway to sea for the Central Highland region and a corridor connecting Vietnam with Laos, Thailand and Myanmar with the ending point at Tien Sa Port. Located on one of the key sea routes and international air networks, Da Nang is undoubtedly a core geographical hub for sustainable development.