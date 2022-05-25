Avianca Extends Colombian Network With EasyFly Codeshare Accord

Avianca has signed a codeshare pact with Colombian regional airline EasyFly, enabling the Star Alliance carrier to extend its reach deeper in its home country.

From June 6, in what is described as the “first phase” of the partnership, the Colombian flag-carrier’s code will be placed on EasyFly flights on 17 domestic routes.

Avianca said EasyFly is more familiar with Colombia’s regional routes, better positioning the smaller airline to operate on the domestic routes on which the carriers are codesharing. Avianca said it will generate “a flow of international travelers” to destinations throughout Colombia via the codeshare pact.

Avianca’s code will be placed on EasyFly flights from Bogotá (BOG) to Arauca (AUC), Barrancabermeja (EJA), Florencia (FLA), Manizales (MZL), Neiva (NVA), Popayán (PPN), Puerto Asís (PUU), Quibdó (UIB) and Yopal (EYP). Also part of the codeshare pact are EasyFly flights from AUC to EJA and Cúcuta (CUC) and from Cali (CLO) to Guapi (GPI), NVA, Pasto (PSO), UIB, Tumaco (TCO) and Villavicencio (VVC).

The codeshare agreement will extend to 20 routes by the second half of this year, Avianca said. Also by the second half of 2022, EasyFly passengers from regional destinations will be able to connect on a single itinerary to Avianca’s broader network, including international routes.

Avianca currently operates 128 routes with more than 3,800 weekly flights. EasyFly operates 1,000 weekly flights on 57 domestic routes.

Avianca director of alliances Julio Ordóñez said the codeshare agreement gives the airline’s passengers “better connectivity” in Colombia via “a network of regional routes.”

EasyFly president Alfonso Ávila said “regional connectivity will be strengthened” by the agreement, giving the regional airline’s passengers access to “a more robust network.”

The announcement of the EasyFly codeshare agreement follows a flurry of recent activity by Avianca, including reaching a deal in April to acquire Colombian ULCC Viva and striking an accord earlier in May to combine with Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aereas to create a pan-Latin American airline company spanning two dozen countries.