Vietjet Adds Three More Seoul Routes

LCC Vietjet is expanding its network to Seoul Incheon (ICN) with three more routes from Vietnam.

The carrier last week resumed flights from both Nha Trang (NHA) and Phu Quoc (PQC) to ICN. The NHA-ICN route is being operated 3X-weekly, while the PQC-ICN route is being flown 5X-weekly.

From May 26, Veitjet will restart flights between Hai Phong (HPH) and ICN. The route will be operated 3X-weekly.

Vietjet earlier this year resumed service from Routes Asia 2022 host Da Nang to ICN. It also has already restarted flights from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and Hanoi (HAN) to ICN.