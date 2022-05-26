Air Canada Starts New Milan Malpensa Service

Air Canada has commenced operating year-round flights between Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Montreal (YUL), a new transatlantic offering from the YUL-based carrier.

The Star Alliance member has never flown the route before. Air Canada said it will operate the YUL-MXP route “up to” 5X-weekly year-round using an Airbus A330-300 aircraft configured to carry 297 passengers.

The service will continue on from YUL to Toronto Pearson (YYZ) before returning to MXP.

The airline in March and April restarted seasonal flights to both Rome (FCO) and Venice (VCE) from both YUL and YYZ.

Air Canada regional sales manager for Italy Stefano Casaregola said the MXP-to-Canada service “allows convenient onward travel options across our extensive North American network and Latin America.”

Air Canada noted the MXP-YUL-YYZ routing is now the only scheduled, year-round nonstop connection between Italy and Canada.

"The return of Air Canada with the opening of the connection between Milan, Montreal and Toronto further increases the offer to North America, which thus reaches 66 weekly flights from Malpensa to that area,” SEA Milan Airports CEO Armando Brunini said, adding: “Following the recovery of domestic and European air traffic, we are happy to see a gradual return of intercontinental flights [more affected] by the pandemic.”