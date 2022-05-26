Airline In Focus: Vietnam Airlines
Vietnam Airlines has put out more capacity in May than ever before as the recovery takes shape.
With a strong focus on its domestic network, Vietnam Airlines initially weathered the COVID-19 crisis well, with traffic in July 2020 ahead of 2018 levels. However, a dip in demand in summer of the following year adversely affected total departure seats. Thus far in 2022 capacity has been strong, and May’s 2,576,222 total seats was the highest recorded in that month.