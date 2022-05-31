Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 30, 2022)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.

May 31

Emerald Airlines, operating as Aer Lingus Regional, has launched service between Dublin (DUB) and the island of Jersey (JER). The route will be offered every Saturday for the summer season using ATR 72-600 aircraft. “We expect this route to prove popular with those traveling for leisure purposes to the island of Jersey, giving passengers the opportunity to experience Jersey’s renowned beaches and cliffside walking trails,” said Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines.

Canadian ULCC Swoop has operated its first flight to Chicago O'Hare (ORD) from Toronto Pearson (YYZ). The route will operate twice a week. “Canadians are excited to travel again this summer, and after two years of restrictions, we've seen record demand for getaways across the border,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance at Swoop. On June 20, Swoop will launch another US route from YYZ, providing a 4X-weekly service to New York John F Kennedy (JFK).

Air Astana will recommence flights between Kazakhstan and Montenegro on June 1. Flights to Montenegro’s capital Podgorica (TDG) will operate from Nur-Sultan (NQZ) on Thursdays and Sundays, and from Almaty (ALA) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Both routes will use Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Volotea has inaugurated a new link between Cagliari (CAG) on the Italian island of Sardinia and Nice (NCE) in France. Service will be twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The airline also plans to launch a new route from CAG to Lille (LIL) on July 7.

May 30

Startup Norse Atlantic Airways will begin transatlantic flights from London Gatwick (LGW) on Aug. 12. The airline’s first route from the UK capital will be a daily service to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) using Boeing 787 aircraft. A daily service from Oslo (OSL) to LGW will also start in August. “The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to-point flights between Europe and the US will benefit both local tourism and businesses,” Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said. “Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff but also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry.”

The number of weekly services from Singapore Changi (SIN) to South Korea will increase by more than 60% in June with new airlines commencing operations. T’way Air will operate a 2X-weekly service to Seoul Incheon (ICN) from 29 May, while Air Premia will start a 3X-weekly passenger service from ICN on 29 June. Scoot will also commence a link to Jeju (CJU) on June 15, and Jeju Air will become the sole operator of Singapore-Busan (PUS) flights from June 25, operating 2X-weekly.

Norwegian is adding flights from Trondheim (TRD) to Riga (RIX) from June 1. Flights are planned throughout the summer season, operating up to 3X-weekly. Norwegian has been operating at Riga since the end of 2005 and currently offers flights from Oslo (OSL) five to nine times a week; Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) three to six times a week; and to Copenhagen (CPH) two to four times a week. In addition, the LCC is starting a route to Visby (VBY) from Stockholm Arlanda on June 6. The route is Norwegian's fourth domestic line in Sweden and will be served 6X-weekly.

US carrier Avelo Airlines is suspending flights from Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) to Las Vegas (LAS) on June 16 and Burbank (BUR) on June 24. Both routes are currently operated 2X-weekly. “While we recognize that airlines must make difficult choices, this news is disappointing to us and we know that it is also disappointing to those who choose to fly FNL,” FNL airport director Jason Licon said.

Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines has launched flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (SAW) to Finland’s capital Helsinki (HEL). The route began on May 26 and will be served four times per week.

Freebird Airlines has launched routes from London Gatwick (LGW) to Antalya (AYT) and Bodrum (BJV), operating 4X-weekly and 2X-weekly respectively. The carrier originally planned to begin service from Gatwick during summer 2020 but the start of fights was delayed because of the pandemic.