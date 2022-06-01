Airline In Focus: VietJet Air

After its rapid expansion was curtailed when the pandemic hit, ambitious LCC VietJet Air has this year shown strong growth to surpass its capacity offered pre-COVID. The carrier, which has 200 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft on order, hit just under 2.5 million departure seats in May 2022, a new record, and is set to eclipse this with 2.7 million in June.

