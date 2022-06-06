Breeze Airways To Launch Connecticut-Las Vegas Service

US startup Breeze Airways, which inaugurated operations in May 2021, is adding seven routes from Hartford Bradley (BDL) in Connecticut, including service to Las Vegas (LAS) starting in September.

Service between BDL and Tampa (TPA) in Florida was one of two routes the airline started operating when it first launched operations just over a year ago.

On June 2, the carrier commenced 4X-weekly seasonal service from BDL to Nashville (BNA) in Tennessee. On June 3, flights from BDL to three destinations kicked off: Akron/Canton (CAK) in Ohio; Jacksonville (JAX)) in Florida; and Richmond (RIC) in Virginia.

The routes to CAK and RIC will be operated 2X-weekly on a seasonal basis. BDL-JAX flights will be operated 4X-weekly year-round.

On June 4, Breeze opened service from BDL to Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ) in Florida and Savannah (SAV) in Georgia. Both routes are year-round. The BDL-SRQ route will be operated 2X-weekly, while the BDL-SAV route will be flown 4X-weekly.

From Sept. 7, Breeze will start 2X-weekly year-round service between BDL and LAS.

The seven new destinations from BDL will bring to 11 the number of routes the carrier will operate from the airport. In addition to the new routes and TPA, Breeze also flies from BDL to: Columbus (CMH) in Ohio (CMH); Norfolk (ORF) in Virginia; and Pittsburgh (PIT).

Breeze said “the majority” of the seven new BDL routes would be operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze expects to have six A220s operating this summer; it has a total of 80 on order.

“The addition of the Airbus A220-300 is a game-changer for us as we can now serve Hartford [passengers] not only up and down the east coast but all the way to Las Vegas,” Breeze CEO David Neeleman said in a statement. “The A220 offers travelers the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations and everyone loves to fly on it.”

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority–which runs BDL–said: “With the launch of the new flights, we have reached an exciting one-year milestone as [Breeze’s] New England base and are thrilled to celebrate their network expansion, which now includes a total of 11 destinations.”