American Airlines, Qatar Airways Grow Partnership

American Airlines and Qatar Airways will expand their strategic alliance with a new codeshare agreement, enabling American’s customers to book travel on Qatar Airways flights via Doha (DOH) to and from 16 new countries.

Pending any necessary government approvals, passengers will be able to book travel beyond DOH to final destinations in Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The expanded codeshare came as American launched a new service June 4 from New York Kennedy (JFK) to DOH. Both airlines are oneworld alliance members.

“Our global partnerships expand upon American’s comprehensive network, providing access to numerous destinations for our customers,” American CEO Robert Isom said.

The expansion of the airline’s strategic partnership with Qatar Airways alongside the launch of its new service from New York would give American’s passengers more choices and more access to the Middle East and beyond, he said.

The expanded partnership includes Qatar Airways placing its code on thousands of American’s domestic flights. American’s network enables connections to over 250 North American cities.

“The expansion of our codeshare agreement is a testament to our joint confidence in the future of aviation, and our shared mission of enhancing the customer experience for millions of passengers worldwide,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said.