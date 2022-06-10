Korean Air To Resume Las Vegas Service

Korean Air plans to relaunch three long-haul routes in early July, including service to Las Vegas (LAS).

The Seoul Incheon (ICN)-LAS route will be operated 3X-weekly using an Airbus A330-200 starting July 10.

Before that, the SkyTeam carrier will resume flights from ICN to both Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Vienna (VIE) on July 1. Both routes will be operated 3X-weekly.

“In restoring its global network to meet post-pandemic international travel demand, Korean Air will ramp up its operations by gradually resuming suspended routes,” the airline said in a statement.

Additionally, Korean Air said it will boost flying on the already-restored ICN-London Heathrow (LHR) route to 5X-weekly from June 27.

Korean Air is in the process of attempting to merge with rival South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. When finalized, the merged carrier is expected to be one of the 10 largest airlines in the world. The proposed combination continues to await regulatory approval.