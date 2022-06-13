Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C June 13, 2022)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

June 13

GOL Linhas Aéreas has resumed flights to Mendoza (MDZ) in Argentina. The Brazilian airline will have three weekly operations from Sao Paulo (GRU) using Boeing 737-800s and 737-8s. Service to Mendoza was suspended at the onset of the pandemic.

Italy’s ITA Airways has announced a new codeshare agreement with Brazilian carrier Azul. The partnership came into effect from June 10. Under the terms of the agreement, ITA will place its code AZ on domestic flights operated by Azul from São Paulo (GRU) to eight points: Belém, Cuiabá, Santos Dumont, Porto Alegre, Recife, Juazeiro do Norte, Confins and Curitiba.

Jetstar Asia is increasing frequencies from Singapore (SIN) to Bangkok (BKK) to daily from July 1, up from 2X-weekly at present. Service from SIN to Denpasar (DPS) will also rise from five to seven flights per week. “Demand for services to key Southeast Asian destinations is picking up and we’re responding by increasing our services and expanding our network to meet this pent-up demand,” CEO Bara Pasupathi said.

US carrier aha! is launching nonstop flights between Reno (RNO) and Idaho Falls (IDA) from Aug. 11. The route will operate on Thursdays and Sundays using 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 jets.

LATAM Airlines Group is restarting service to Mount Pleasant (MPN) in the Falkland Islands. Flights from Punta Arenas (PUQ) in Chile will be twice a week from July 2 onboard Airbus A320s, operating via Río Gallegos (RGL) in Argentina. The route launched in 1999 but has been suspended since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 crisis.