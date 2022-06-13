Brussels Airlines Grows Africa Offerings

Brussels Airlines has resumed two more Africa routes, increasing the number of destinations it serves in sub-Saharan Africa to 17.

The Lufthansa Group subsidiary and Star Alliance carrier on June 11 resumed service from Brussels (BRU) to Conakry (CKY) in Guinea and and Ouagadougou (OUA) in Burkina Faso. Both routes will be operated 3X-weekly with Airbus A330 aircraft. Neither destination has been served by Brussels Airlines for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Group head of sales Philippe Saeys-Desmedt said in a statement that the carrier is “very happy to again expand our market position in our most important continent.”

He added: “We have been able to rehire many of our previous employees, which means we immediately have the experience that is needed to restart our [nonstop] connection between two important African capital cities … and our home base, Brussels Airport.”

The Belgium airline noted that the flights from CKY and OUA will arrive at BRU early in the morning, creating “connection options to the entire Brussels Airlines network in Europe and the US.”