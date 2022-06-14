Air Transat Returns To Vegas After Seven Years

Canada’s Air Transat will begin scheduled service to Las Vegas in November, marking its return to the US city for the first time in seven years.

Flights from Montreal (YUL) to Las Vegas Harry Reid (LAS) will start on Nov. 3, operating four times per week using Airbus A321neo aircraft. Service will be on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline previously served Montreal-Las Vegas between August and December 2014 and Toronto Pearson (YYZ)-Las Vegas between August and October 2015. However, the Nevada city and Routes World 2022 host has remained absent from Air Transat’s network since then.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that the carrier will compete in the Montreal-Las Vegas market with Air Canada, which currently serves the route daily with A321s. The Star Alliance member restarted flights on the sector last October having paused operations at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

In addition to the new route launch, Air Transat plans to resume flights from Montreal to New Orleans (MSY) on Nov. 3; Havana (HAV) on Dec. 19; and Tampa (TPA) on Dec. 23. The US destinations will each be served twice a week, while Cuba’s capital will receive three flights per week.

Michèle Barre, VP of network, revenue management and pricing at Air Transat, said: “On one hand, Las Vegas represents the creation of new opportunities for both leisure and business travel. On the other, with the return of direct flights to Havana, New Orleans and Tampa, we are proposing even more possibilities to explore sunny destinations.”

The latest schedules show that the airline will be the sole operator from Montreal to New Orleans and Havana. However, Air Canada serves Tampa nonstop from the Canadian city.

Elsewhere, Air Transat intends to expand the seasonal services from Montreal to London Gatwick (LGW) and Los Angeles (LAX) to year-round starting in the fall of 2022, each with 3X-weekly flights. The Montreal-Marseille (MRS) seasonal route will also continue until Jan. 8, 2023, with two flights per week.

The Montreal-Los Angeles route began in May, becoming Air Transat’s first nonstop service to the US state of California. Last month the carrier also launched a 2X-weekly Montreal-San Francisco (SFO) route.