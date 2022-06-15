Turkish Airlines Starts New Routes As Capacity Rises Above 2019

Turkish Airlines has added routes to Montenegro and Uzbekistan, and reports that it has surpassed 2019 traffic levels.

The carrier operated passenger capacity in May that was 12.6% higher than May 2019. For the year through May 31, the Star Alliance member operated 98% of 2019 capacity levels. During the January-May period, the airline’s international load factor was 73.5% and domestic load factor was 82.8%.

Regarding the figures, Turkish Airlines GM Bilal Ekşi said: “May 2022 numbers show that our goals and dreams are starting to materialize … Now is the time to talk about good things again.”

Meanwhile, the carrier continues to grow its network. From June 7, it launched flights between Istanbul (IST) and Bukhara (BHK) in Uzbekistan.The route is being operated 2X-weekly using an Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Ekşi said that “the economic and sentimental ties between” Turkey and Uzbekistan will drive passenger demand on the route.

From June 11, Turkish Airlines launched seasonal service between IST and Tivat (TIV) in Montenegro. The flights will be operated 3X-weekly with a Boeing 737-800 though Oct. 31.

The carrier already serves Podgorica (TGD), the capital of Montenegro.

“As we are starting our operations to our second destination in Montenegro, a country we share historical ties with, we are connecting Tivat to 128 countries of the world as our 340th destination,” Ekşi said.