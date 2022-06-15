Portugal’s HyFly To Operate TAAG Angola Airlines’ Lisbon Route

TAAG Angola Airlines has reached an agreement with Hi Fly that will see an Airbus A330 operated by the Portuguese wet-lease carrier enter service on one of the African airline’s key international routes.

The companies signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) agreement that goes into effect June 15, from when Hi Fly will operate TAAG’s route connecting the Angolan capital of Luanda (LAD) with Lisbon (LIS).

The ACMI agreement runs for three months, with Sept. 15 scheduled as the end date.

TAAG said in a statement that the ACMI accord was needed “to ensure services and connections” are maintained. The carrier added: “This decision is aligned with the ongoing maintenance on TAAG’s international fleet, namely the Boeing 777-300ER model. Globally, this strategy allows the continuity and regular-basis of the Luanda-Lisbon connection, [a route with] one of the greater demands” in TAAG’s network.

TAAG noted that Hi Fly’s A330 is configured to carry 250 passengers in two classes.

Hi Fly is the largest privately owned airline in Portugal. TAAG’s current network comprises 14 domestic destinations and 12 international points.