Bordeaux Airport To Offer Permanent SAF Supply

Bordeaux Airport (BOD) is to offer a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend to airlines and business aviation partners on a permanent basis, becoming the first major airport in France to do so.

The SAF offered is produced at French TotalEnergies sites and mixes used cooking oil with traditional Jet-A1 to produce a 30/70 blend.

The first clients to use the SAF were Lufthansa on a service to Frankfurt (FRA), Air France on a flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Airlec on a medical assistance flight.

“By making these new biofuels available, we are contributing to creating a French industry located in our region,” said Simon Deschel, CEO of Bordeaux Airport.

“As an airport operator, we are not only committed to decarbonizing all airport activities, but also to supporting the objective to transform the entire aviation sector by 2050.”

The solution is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 90% across its life cycle, compared to the fossil fuel equivalent.

Bordeaux Airport is the third where TotalEnergies is permanently offering SAF at an incorporation rate of 30%—and the first in France with more than one million passengers. The company also provides the fuel at Le Bourget (LBG) and Clermont-Ferrand (CFE).