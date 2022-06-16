JetSMART Begins Domestic Operations In Peru

JetSMART Peru has commenced commercial operations with a launch network that features 13 domestic routes in the South American country.

The carrier becomes the third in the JetSMART family after Chile, its home base, and Argentina. JetSMART Chile made its debut in July 2017 followed by JetSMART Argentina in 2019.

The Peruvian ULCC has started flights with a fleet of two Airbus A320neos and plans to progressively increase the fleet in line with demand. It is expected that the airline will grow to five aircraft by the end of this year and nine during 2023.

The company is owned by ULCC specialist Indigo Partners, which is also invested in Frontier Airlines, Volaris and Wizz Air.

JetSMART Peru’s initial network comprises 13 routes, including four interregional services that bypass Lima (LIM) entirely. Management hope to carry one million passengers during the first year of operation.

The airline’s first flight connected Lima and Cuzco (CUZ), with services between Arequipa (AQP) and Trujillo (TRU), Lima and Piura (PIU), and Cuzco and Arequipa set to begin in the coming days.

Prior to the pandemic, Peru was a growing air transport market in Latin America. Data from Peru's transport ministry show domestic passengers carried in 2019 grew roughly 9% year-over-year to 14 million. International passenger growth was roughly 4% year-over-year for the same time period to 12.3 million.

In 2021, Peru’s domestic passenger levels reached 8 million, and international passenger levels were 3.4 million.

During June 2022, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that LATAM Airlines Group is the largest operator in the country’s domestic market, accounting got 68.5% of capacity. Sky Airline is the second largest with a 20.1% share, followed by Star Peru with 8.3%. Viva Air Peru and ATSA Airlines make up the remainder.