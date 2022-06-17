Gulf Air Opens Service To Milan

Bahrain's flag carrier Gulf Air has launched service to Milan Malpensa (MXP).

The carrier started flying the route from Bahrain International (BAH) on June 1. The Middle East airline will operate the route 5X-weekly with an Airbus A321neo aircraft.

“Milan is one of the EU's and the world's major financial and business centers … Milan is undeniably one of the most popular destinations in Europe attracting millions of visitors every year,” Gulf Air acting CEO Waleed Al Alawi said.

“By launching services to Milan, we are not only opening new doors of trade and tourism opportunities this city offers to the people and businesses of Bahrain and the region, but also bringing new commercial and other opportunities to Bahrain, the gateway of the Arabian Gulf and beyond,” Al Alawi added.

Andrea Tucci, MXP's VP of aviation business development, added: “The start of Gulf Air's connections to Milan Malpensa means for us/for our airport a new business partner, a new destination and a new connection network that Gulf Air's hub guarantees for the Middle East, South East Asia and the Indian subcontinent. This connection is additional excellent news for our airport, as it further increases the commercial offer and air connection alternatives.”

BAH is the seventh Middle East airport with a connection to Milan. Gulf Air will operate nonstop service from Bahrain to 12 destinations in Europe this summer.