Delta Air Lines Adds JFK-Milwaukee Route

Delta Air Lines opened service between New York Kennedy (JFK) and Milwaukee (MKE) on June 15, taking on JetBlue Airways on the route.

The route is being operated by Endeavor Air, the Minneapolis-based regional carrier wholly owned by Delta.

The route supplements Delta’s existing service between MKE and New York LaGuardia (LGA).

“We’re delighted to welcome additional service to New York, and we commend Delta for offering more ways to get travelers to the Big Apple this summer and beyond,” MKE director Brian Dranzik said in a statement. “There’s been an increased demand for travel to this exciting city, and we’re glad that Delta is responding by giving travelers more versatility and options by offering service to both JFK and LaGuardia.”

MKE noted that passengers flying from the Wisconsin city to JFK will have access to one-stop connections to Delta’s global network via the SkyTeam carrier’s New York hub.

Endeavor will operate the route daily using a Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft configured with three classes, including nine domestic first class seats.

MKE said it now has connections to more than 35 cities.