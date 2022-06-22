Alaska Airlines Starts Seattle-Cleveland Service

Alaska Airlines launched five new routes over the last week, including adding Cleveland (CLE) to its network.

The carrier, recognized on June 21 as the Airline of the Year at Air Transport World’s Airline Industry Achievement Awards in Doha (DOH), started flying daily between its Seattle (SEA) base and CLE on June 16. Alaska already operates from SEA to Columbus (CMH) and Cincinnati (CVG) in Ohio.

“It’s great to see this exceptional air service to Seattle that will connect Clevelanders to west coast cities, Hawaii, western Canada and Alaska,” CLE director Robert Kennedy said in a statement.

Also on June 16, Alaska commenced service between SEA and Miami (MIA). The daily service returns MIA to Alaska’s network for the first time since 2012. The carrier has been serving Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in southern Florida since then, and will continue to operate the SEA-FLL route 2X-daily.

The oneworld member last week also added two new routes from Boise (BOI), the capital of Idaho. Alaska will operate daily service from BOI to Idaho Falls (IDA) in Idaho and Las Vegas (LAS).

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said: “Providing this nonstop flight to Boise opens up greater economic opportunities through the only intrastate commercial airline service.”

Alaska now flies to 15 destinations from BOI, averaging 31 daily departures from the airport.

Finally, Alaska started operating 1X-weekly flights between Anchorage (ANC) and Salt Lake City (SLC) from June 18.