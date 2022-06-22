Emirates Airline Restarts A380 Flights To Brisbane

Emirates Airline said it has resumed service to Brisbane (BNE) in Australia.

The carrier is serving BNE daily from Dubai (DXB) using an Airbus A380 aircraft.

Emirates said in a statement that it has partnered with the Brisbane Economic Development Agency “to promote the city and its extensive range of opportunities for tourists and business travelers alike.”

The DXB-based airline added: “Brisbane has evolved to become a contemporary, global city offering a unique mix of culture, lifestyle and business. Brisbane’s subtropical climate encourages an active lifestyle, coupled with endless leisure offerings.”

Emirates noted its passenger network now reaches 140 destinations and 90% of its pre-pandemic network is in operation. “Emirates is focusing on bringing back the rest of its network based on easing of [COVID-19] restrictions in certain countries, and other operational factors,” the airline said.