French Bee Poised To Add Paris Orly-Miami Route

French bee has opened ticket sales for flights between Paris Orly (ORT) and Miami (MIA), which will be the carrier’s fourth US destination.



The ORT-MIA service will commence Dec. 15 and be operated 3X-weekly with an Airbus A350. Frequencies will rise to 4X-weekly from April 2023.

The French long-haul LCC already serves US cities Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR) in New Jersey and San Francisco (SFO).

“The coastal metropolis of Miami is one of the world’s most popular destinations, and now south Floridians can experience the airline’s spirited and authentically French nonstop flight,” French bee said in a statement.

The airline noted it has an interline agreement with Alaska Airlines that will allow French bee passengers to transfer beyond Miami. Alaska on June 16 launched service between its Seattle (SEA) base and MIA–the first time it has served Miami since 2012.

“With the access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities,” French bee president Marc Rochet said, adding: “Paris remains one of the most desired international destinations in the world for south Floridians and with the continued growth that Miami is witnessing, we are confident that this is the best market for our first southeast [US] route.”