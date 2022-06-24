JAL, Malaysia Airlines To Codeshare On Kuala Lumpur-Haneda Service

Malaysia Airlines will launch service to Tokyo Haneda (HND) and expand its codeshare relationship with Japan Airlines (JAL) in August.

Malaysia Airlines will start 2X-weekly service between its Kuala Lumpur (KUL) base and HND from Aug. 15. The route will be operated with an Airbus A330-300 configured to carry 290 passengers, including 27 in business class.

JAL will place its code on the KUL-HND flights, enabling Malaysia Airlines passengers to connect via Tokyo to JAL flights to North American and Japanese domestic destinations Fukuoka (FUK), Nagoya (NGO), Okinawa (OKA), Osaka (ITM) and Sapporo (CTS).

Both airlines are Oneworld members.

"As a national carrier, this expansion signifies a strong relationship and cooperation between the Oneworld alliance partners . . . supporting business and trade between the two countries and facilitating the capacity recovery to pre-pandemic levels,” Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail said in a statement.

Malaysia Airlines said the Japanese government’s decision to ease COVID-19 entry restrictions in June drove the decision to fly to Tokyo and deepen its partnership with JAL.

JAL president Yuji Akasaka added: “As one of the busiest airports in Asia, Haneda is not only conveniently located in the heart of Tokyo, but is also a gateway to numerous domestic destinations in Japan and countries around the world.”