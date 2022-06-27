Sun Express Opens Budapest-Izmir, Turkey Route

Sun Express Airlines has launched service to Budapest (BUD), becoming the only carrier connecting Hungary’s capital with Izmir (ADB) in Turkey.

The airline is now operating 1X-weekly flights on the ADB-BUD route using a Boeing 737-800. The Lufthansa Group-Turkish Airlines joint venture carrier has no competition on the route.

Budapest Airport noted in a statement that airlines now collectively operate nonstop links to 122 airports, including four in Turkey: ABD, Antalya (AYT), Istanbul (IST) and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (SAW). This totals 8,356 weekly seats going from BUD to Turkey.

“It’s always a great pleasure to welcome a new flight with an established airline partner, especially one which adds such an attractive destination to our route network,” BUD head of airline development Balazs Bogats said. “SunExpress’ service further enhances our links to Turkey to allow us to provide numerous frequencies and services to the transcontinental country.”