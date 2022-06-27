Wizz Air To Offer First Flights To Saudi Arabia

LCC Wizz Air will enter the Saudi Arabian market with the launch of flights from Dammam (DMM) to three destinations later this year.

The move comes following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in May by the Hungary-based carrier and the Saudi government to explore opportunities to increase air connectivity in the Middle East country.

From Sept. 28, Wizz will launch 2X-weekly service between DMM and Rome Fiumicino (FCO), where it has four Airbus A321 aircraft based. From Sept. 30, the ULCC will open service between DMM and Vienna (VIE).

From Nov. 1, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will launch 4X-weekly DMM-Abu Dhabi (AUH) flights.

Wizz said in a statement that “the new destinations are the first step toward a growing presence” in Saudi Arabia.

President Robert Carey added: “Wizz Air is committed to increasing global connectivity to marvelous destinations with real opportunities for growth and expansion. Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market. . . . Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists and provide a mix of destinations for [Saudi] residents.”

Wizz already serves five countries in the Middle East: Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Wizz said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in countries around the world “has made travel simpler again, allowing for more spontaneous trips abroad.”

All of Wizz’s passenger routes are served with A320-family aircraft.