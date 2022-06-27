Delta To Complete Seoul Route Rebuild With Minneapolis Service

Delta Air Lines plans to resume service between its Minneapolis (MSP) hub and Seoul Incheon (ICN) from Oct. 2, completing the return of all of Delta’s pre-COVID-19-pandemic routes to South Korea.

The SkyTeam member will operate the route with an Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Frequencies will be 3X-weekly to start, rising to daily from Oct. 29. The service will be part of Delta’s transpacific joint venture with fellow SkyTeam carrier Korean Air that was started in 2018.

There is one more ICN route Delta will restore before the MSP service relaunch: Seattle (SEA)-ICN flights from July 12. The Atlanta (ATL)-based airline noted that already-resumed service from both ATL and Detroit (DTW) to ICN will rise to daily frequencies from Aug. 2.

“As travel restrictions ease, international and business travel is expected to drive the next leg of Delta’s recovery,” Delta Vice President-Asia-Pacific Matteo Curcio said in a statement. “Recent demand has been strong in Asian markets, particularly in Korea, as they have rolled back COVID-era travel restrictions. Full restoration of the airline’s Korean network is a positive indicator of what’s to come for the rest of the Asia region.”