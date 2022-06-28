Etihad Airways Set To Return To Beijing

Etihad Airways will resume service to Beijing (PEK) from June 29 as China slightly eases strict COVID-19 entry rules.

The service between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and PEK will be flown 1X-weekly. China will continue to impose restrictions on travelers, requiring that passengers entering the country are fully vaccinated. Passengers will also need to clear two PCR tests within 48 hours of departure. If a passenger transits through AUH on their way to China, he or she will have to stay in the UAE for four weeks before flying on to PEK.

The flights will be operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft.

“China has always been an important strategic market for Etihad and the resumption of [nonstop] flights between the two capital cities will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the United Arab Emirates,” Etihad senior VP-global sales and cargo Martin Drew said

Etihad is already operating to Shanghai (PVG).