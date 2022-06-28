Qatar Airways Signs Codeshare Accord With South Africa’s Airlink

Qatar Airways and South Africa’s Airlink inked a codeshare agreement, the latest move by Airlink to grow its international reach.

Airlink also has a codeshare agreement with Emirates Airline. Qatar Airways operates 21 weekly flights from Doha (DOH) to Johannesburg (JNB). The oneworld carrier also operates 10X-weekly service from DOH to Cape Town (CPT) and 4X-weekly flights from DOH to Durban (DUR).

“The partnership will enable [Airlink] customers to book attractive offers from southern Africa to popular destinations in the US [via transfers at DOH], such as New York (JFK) and Dallas (DFW), cities in Europe such as London (LHR), Copenhagen (CPH) and Barcelona (BCN), and points across Asia like Manila (MNL), Jakarta (CGK) and Cebu (CEB),” the airlines said in a joint statement.

Qatar Airways passengers will be able to connect to eight African destinations via Airlink.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “We have boosted our presence in the African market by adding eight new destinations since the start of the pandemic and fostering partnerships such as this dynamic agreement with Airlink, which will greatly enhance our offering to our customers and support travel and trade.”

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster added: “This development is an endorsement of Airlink’s relevance to providing air access to the entire region through our expansive network of destinations, which when considered in conjunction with Qatar Airways’ global reach, creates unparalleled connectivity opportunities.”

The codeshare accord will commence on July 6.