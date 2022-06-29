Vietjet To Launch Seven New Routes From Da Nang

Vietnamese LCC Vietjet Air will open seven new routes from Routes Asia 2022 host Da Nang (DAD) in July.

The new routes include five cities in India: Ahmedabad (AMD), Bangalore (BLR), Hyderabad (HYD), Mumbai (BOM) and New Delhi (DEL).

The other new Vietjet routes from DAD will connect the Vietnamese city with Busan (PUS) in South Korea and Singapore (SIN).

The airline said the seven new routes will each be operated between 4X-weekly and 7X-weekly.

“Da Nang is one of Vietnam's most attractive destinations for international tourists,” Vietjet VP Nguyen Thanh Son said in a statement. “Vietjet believes that the new routes announced today will continue to contribute to opening more opportunities, promoting economic, trade and business investment between Da Nang, and other Vietnamese cities and regional destinations."

The LCC currently operates eight domestic routes and five international routes from Da Nang. The carrier’s fleet is comprised of 65 Airbus A320s and two A330-300s.

Vietjet has said it is planning to add more A330-300s to grow international traffic. “We will take several A330s this year, although [the timing] will also take into account readiness of resources, such as pilot training and simulator time,” Vietjet commercial director Jay Lingeswara said earlier this month at Routes Asia 2022.

The airline previously announced a commitment for three A330s. “We are looking [to add] at least three to six more [A330] aircraft," Lingeswara added, noting the carrier’s priority is “to resume all international pre-COVID [routes] and open new markets like India.”