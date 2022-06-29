ANA, Singapore Airlines JV To Have India Focus

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) believes its potential joint venture (JV) with Singapore Airlines (SIA) can help it tap the booming Indian market.

The JV was announced in January 2020 and is subject to regulatory approvals. Both carriers are Star Alliance members.

Jun Miyagawa, ANA’s executive VP for alliance and international affairs, told Aviation Week Network that the India market is part of the JV’s scope. Miyagawa said ANA has focused on the strong China-US transit market over the last 20 years, but this has disappeared following Beijing’s protracted border closure because of the pandemic.

ANA is now looking at India as a promising transit market, and hoping to tap into SIA’s network there. SIA is a major shareholder in Indian airline Vistara Airlines, holding 49%.

ANA currently does not have a codeshare agreement with Air India, also a Star Alliance member.

ANA has been part of JV arrangements with United Airlines and Lufthansa Group since 2011 and 2012, respectively, but does not have a JV partner in Asia.

“Therefore the JV with Singapore Airlines is key and we hope we can learn from its high service standards and strong business model,” Miyagawa said.

ANA’s new long-haul “hybrid carrier” Air Japan will not be part of the JV.