DHL Launches 777F Route Connecting Japan And US

DHL Express has opened a new route between Japan and the US, citing rising cargo demand between the countries.

The new service will connect Nagoya (NGO) and Cincinnati (CVG) in Ohio, where DHL’s US hub is located.

The route, which got underway this week, will be operated by DHL UK, owned by DHL parent Deutsche Post. The UK affiliate will be flying a transpacific route for the first time.

The new service will be part of a four-leg East Midlands (EMA)-Hong Kong (HKG)-NGO-CVG routing that will be operated with a Boeing 777 freighter. The routing marks DHL UK’s first flights to Asia. The service is being operated 3X-weekly, rising to 6X-weekly from Sept. 6.

DHL indicated more new routes could be announced soon, noting that the EMA-HKG-NGO-CVG service is “the first in a series of intercontinental flight enhancements between Europe, the US and Asia.”

DHL Express Japan president Tong Khan said: “The capacity expansion is in response to strong growth in international shipping demand from customers engaged in trade between Asia and the US, especially on routes between Japan and the US. The addition of this new route enables us to support the development of our Japanese customers' business in the US, while giving us the opportunity to connect customers from the US to Japan.”