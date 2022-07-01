IndiGo, Turkish Airlines Resume Codesharing

IndiGo and Turkish Airlines have reactivated their codeshare agreement suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkish Airlines currently operates daily flights on the Delhi (DEL)-Istanbul (IST) and Mumbai (BOM)-IST routes. IndiGo operates daily flights on the DEL-IST route and plans to add a second daily frequency from August.

While the carriers will eventually places codes on each other’s flights, in the first phase of the restart it will be Turkish’s code going on IndiGo’s flights.

Turkish Airlines will place its code on IndiGo’s DEL-IST service and on domestic routes in India beyond DEL, including to BOM, Bengaluru (BLR) and Kolkata (CCU).

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: “We are pleased to resume our strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines to offer more options to our passengers.”