Vietjet Adds Two More Hanoi-Japan Routes

Vietnamese LCC Vietjet Air continues to grow its offerings to Japan, adding two more routes.

The carrier has started flights from Hanoi (HAN) to both Fukuoka (FUK) and Nagoya (NGO). The HAN-FUK route will be operated 3X-weekly, while the HAN-NGO service will be flown 4X-weekly. Flight time on both routes is around 5 hrs.

Vietjet is already operating daily Airbus A330 flights from HAN and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) to both Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Osaka (KIX). It will relaunch service between Da Nang (DAD) in Vietnam and Tokyo Haneda (HND) in September, operating 4X-weekly on the route.

Meanwhile, Vietjet has also opened service between HAN and Busan (PUS) in South Korea with 3X-weekly flights. The carrier is additionally starting a DAD-PUS route this month.