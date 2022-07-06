EasyJet Commences Belfast-Liverpool Flights

EasyJet has launched service from Belfast (BHD) to a second English destination.

The UK LCC is now operating 6X-weekly flights (every day except Wednesday) between BHD and Liverpool (LPL). EasyJet is already operating to London Gatwick (LGW) from BHD.

“The launch of a service from Belfast City Airport to Liverpool is great news for business and leisure passengers wishing to connect with one of England’s most popular destinations,” BHD aviation development manager Ellie McGimpsey said in a statement. “EasyJet’s initial route to London Gatwick proved extremely popular with our passengers and we are thrilled that the airline has chosen to expand its operations from Belfast City with flights to Liverpool.”

She noted that easyJet plans to add a third English destination from BHD, Bristol (BRS), later this year.

All of easyJet’s flights are operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, added that the BHD-LPL route was “further strengthening our network in Belfast and providing more opportunity for our customers in Northern Ireland to book a trip this summer.”